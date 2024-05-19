Byju’s woes worsen: Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to step down from advisory panel

'Fixed-term basis'

Late on Sunday, Kumar and Pai said in a joint statement that their engagement with Byju’s as advisors was always on a fixed-term basis for a year. “Based on our discussions with the founders, it was mutually decided that the tenure of the advisory council should not be extended. Though the formal engagement concludes, the founders and the company can always approach us for any advice. We wish the founders and the company the very best for the future," the statement said.