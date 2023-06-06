Byju’s default could spark lender action5 min read 06 Jun 2023, 11:39 PM IST
India’s highest-valued startup said it would not pay any further interest on the TLB until a US court decided on its petition against some of its lenders, including Redwood Capital Management
MUMBAI : Edtech unicorn Byju’s skipped paying $40 million interest on a $1.2 billion loan that was due on 5 June, triggering a default that could affect several group entities and prompt lenders to invoke guarantees and initiate insolvency action.
