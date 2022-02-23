Byju’s-owned upskilling platform Great Learning buys recruitment firm Superset

Superset, operated by Weblength Infonet Pvt. Ltd, was founded in 2017 with an aim to harness technology to make campus recruitments easier and more efficient. The startup has automated placements for over 500 colleges and universities and provided access to placement opportunities to over 0.27 million students from 15,500 colleges. It has also enabled virtual recruitment processes for large enterprises and has over 4200 companies on its platform.