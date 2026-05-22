AI firm C5i revives IPO plans, eyes ₹1,200 crore raise amid sector momentum

AI-led analytics firm C5i, formerly known as Course5 Intelligence, has revived plans to raise ₹1,000-1,200 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), nearly three years after shelving its earlier listing attempt due to weak market conditions, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The company has begun early-stage discussions with investment banks, including ICICI Securities, to assess market appetite and structure the syndicate, one of the people cited above said.
Formal banker appointments are expected in the coming weeks, with the company targeting a public listing over the next 12-18 months, the second person added.
C5i and ICICI Securities did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment till the time of publishing.
In January 2022, the company had filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise up to ₹600 crore through an IPO, alongside a proposed ₹60 crore pre-IPO placement. However, it later shelved those plans and instead raised private capital amid muted market sentiment.