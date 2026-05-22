Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

AI firm C5i revives IPO plans, eyes ₹1,200 crore raise amid sector momentum

Priyamvada C
2 min read22 May 2026, 12:17 PM IST
C5i, formerly known as Course5 Intelligence, is reigniting its IPO plans, aiming to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000-1,200 crore after previously shelving its listing due to market conditions.
C5i, formerly known as Course5 Intelligence, is reigniting its IPO plans, aiming to raise ₹1,000-1,200 crore after previously shelving its listing due to market conditions. (Pexel)
Summary

360 One-backed C5i has restarted IPO discussions to raise 1,000-1,200 crore, betting on stronger market sentiment and rising enterprise demand for AI-led transformation.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : AI-led analytics firm C5i, formerly known as Course5 Intelligence, has revived plans to raise 1,000-1,200 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), nearly three years after shelving its earlier listing attempt due to weak market conditions, according to two people familiar with the matter.

MUMBAI : AI-led analytics firm C5i, formerly known as Course5 Intelligence, has revived plans to raise 1,000-1,200 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), nearly three years after shelving its earlier listing attempt due to weak market conditions, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The company has begun early-stage discussions with investment banks, including ICICI Securities, to assess market appetite and structure the syndicate, one of the people cited above said.

The company has begun early-stage discussions with investment banks, including ICICI Securities, to assess market appetite and structure the syndicate, one of the people cited above said.

Formal banker appointments are expected in the coming weeks, with the company targeting a public listing over the next 12-18 months, the second person added.

C5i and ICICI Securities did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment till the time of publishing.

Also Read | Yes, boss! You may soon report to a chief AI officer.

In January 2022, the company had filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise up to 600 crore through an IPO, alongside a proposed 60 crore pre-IPO placement. However, it later shelved those plans and instead raised private capital amid muted market sentiment.

In 2023, the company secured funding from 360 One, Nuvama and Carnelian Asset Advisors to support inorganic growth and strengthen intellectual property, capabilities, talent and client relationships.

C5i competes with firms such as Fractal Analytics, which went public last year, alongside global consulting and technology companies including ZS, Deloitte and Cognizant across various sectors, according to online reports.

Acquisition push

C5i has since accelerated expansion through acquisitions. Earlier this year, it acquired UK-based Datavid, which specializes in graph data engineering and knowledge graphs.

The company had earlier acquired Singapore-based Analytic Edge, an AI-led marketing and sales effectiveness solutions provider, and Incivus, an AI-based ad creation and optimization startup.

Founded in 2000 by Ashwin Mittal in Mumbai, C5i helps enterprises drive digital transformation using artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and data-led insights.

Its client roster includes Lenovo, Colgate-Palmolive Co, American Regent Inc., a member of the Daiichi Sanyo Group, and National Bank of Fujairah PJSC. The company operates across sectors including technology, telecom, pharma, consumer goods and retail.

Beyond India, the company has a significant presence in the US, followed by the UK, West Asia, and Asia-Pacific markets.

According to filings sourced by Tofler from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, C5i reported revenue of 456.5 crore in FY24, up from 404.1 crore a year earlier. Net profit, however, narrowed to 56.7 crore from 66.2 crore.

Also Read | AI firm Neysa to raise $1.2 billion from Blackstone, others in debt-equity mix

AI momentum

The revival of C5i’s IPO plans comes amid growing momentum in the enterprise AI ecosystem.

Sales cycles for India’s business-to-business AI startups have shortened sharply as enterprises increasingly move beyond pilot projects and deploy AI tools at scale across operations, Mint reported earlier.

Also Read | Bain Capital closes sixth Asia fund with $10.5 billion corpus

The shift has also reshaped valuations and strategies across the technology sector, with companies creating dedicated AI leadership roles, launching AI-focused business units and disclosing AI-linked revenues to align with the next phase of automation-led growth, Mint reported last month.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsAI firm C5i revives IPO plans, eyes ₹1,200 crore raise amid sector momentum

AI firm C5i revives IPO plans, eyes ₹1,200 crore raise amid sector momentum

Priyamvada C
2 min read22 May 2026, 12:17 PM IST
C5i, formerly known as Course5 Intelligence, is reigniting its IPO plans, aiming to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000-1,200 crore after previously shelving its listing due to market conditions.
C5i, formerly known as Course5 Intelligence, is reigniting its IPO plans, aiming to raise ₹1,000-1,200 crore after previously shelving its listing due to market conditions. (Pexel)
Summary

360 One-backed C5i has restarted IPO discussions to raise 1,000-1,200 crore, betting on stronger market sentiment and rising enterprise demand for AI-led transformation.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : AI-led analytics firm C5i, formerly known as Course5 Intelligence, has revived plans to raise 1,000-1,200 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), nearly three years after shelving its earlier listing attempt due to weak market conditions, according to two people familiar with the matter.

MUMBAI : AI-led analytics firm C5i, formerly known as Course5 Intelligence, has revived plans to raise 1,000-1,200 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), nearly three years after shelving its earlier listing attempt due to weak market conditions, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The company has begun early-stage discussions with investment banks, including ICICI Securities, to assess market appetite and structure the syndicate, one of the people cited above said.

The company has begun early-stage discussions with investment banks, including ICICI Securities, to assess market appetite and structure the syndicate, one of the people cited above said.

Formal banker appointments are expected in the coming weeks, with the company targeting a public listing over the next 12-18 months, the second person added.

C5i and ICICI Securities did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment till the time of publishing.

Also Read | Yes, boss! You may soon report to a chief AI officer.

In January 2022, the company had filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise up to 600 crore through an IPO, alongside a proposed 60 crore pre-IPO placement. However, it later shelved those plans and instead raised private capital amid muted market sentiment.

In 2023, the company secured funding from 360 One, Nuvama and Carnelian Asset Advisors to support inorganic growth and strengthen intellectual property, capabilities, talent and client relationships.

C5i competes with firms such as Fractal Analytics, which went public last year, alongside global consulting and technology companies including ZS, Deloitte and Cognizant across various sectors, according to online reports.

Acquisition push

C5i has since accelerated expansion through acquisitions. Earlier this year, it acquired UK-based Datavid, which specializes in graph data engineering and knowledge graphs.

The company had earlier acquired Singapore-based Analytic Edge, an AI-led marketing and sales effectiveness solutions provider, and Incivus, an AI-based ad creation and optimization startup.

Founded in 2000 by Ashwin Mittal in Mumbai, C5i helps enterprises drive digital transformation using artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and data-led insights.

Its client roster includes Lenovo, Colgate-Palmolive Co, American Regent Inc., a member of the Daiichi Sanyo Group, and National Bank of Fujairah PJSC. The company operates across sectors including technology, telecom, pharma, consumer goods and retail.

Beyond India, the company has a significant presence in the US, followed by the UK, West Asia, and Asia-Pacific markets.

According to filings sourced by Tofler from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, C5i reported revenue of 456.5 crore in FY24, up from 404.1 crore a year earlier. Net profit, however, narrowed to 56.7 crore from 66.2 crore.

Also Read | AI firm Neysa to raise $1.2 billion from Blackstone, others in debt-equity mix

AI momentum

The revival of C5i’s IPO plans comes amid growing momentum in the enterprise AI ecosystem.

Sales cycles for India’s business-to-business AI startups have shortened sharply as enterprises increasingly move beyond pilot projects and deploy AI tools at scale across operations, Mint reported earlier.

Also Read | Bain Capital closes sixth Asia fund with $10.5 billion corpus

The shift has also reshaped valuations and strategies across the technology sector, with companies creating dedicated AI leadership roles, launching AI-focused business units and disclosing AI-linked revenues to align with the next phase of automation-led growth, Mint reported last month.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsAI firm C5i revives IPO plans, eyes ₹1,200 crore raise amid sector momentum
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP