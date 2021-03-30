Cameo aims to connect celebrities with fans and it’s now valued at $1 billion
- The four-year-old video platform features more than 40,000 personalities but faces increased competition, potentially from Facebook
The startup behind online service Cameo tripled its valuation to more than $1 billion after raising more capital, reflecting the hot market for platforms that help celebrities and content creators make money from their fan bases.
Baron App Inc. said Tuesday it completed a $100 million funding round led by e.Ventures with participation from new investors such as SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund 2, professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, United Talent Agency and Alphabet Inc.’s venture-capital arm GV. Baron App was valued at around $300 million in 2019 after raising $50 million.
