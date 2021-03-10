Subscribe
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Can Bhavish Aggarwal make Ola Electric work?

Can Bhavish Aggarwal make Ola Electric work?

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal hopes to make 10 million vehicles annually or 15% of the world's e-scooters by the summer of 2022
1 min read . 02:54 PM IST Livemint

  • The EV space is also unlike the cab hailing or other digital businesses that Ola has entered

Last week, Ola Electric took journalists to its upcoming “world's largest scooter manufacturing facility" in Tamil Nadu. The unicorn, the electric vehicles (EV) business of Bhavish Aggarwal’s ride booking firm Ola, wants to be India’s Tesla in record time. The billion-dollar question is: can it, really?

Fact is, Ola Electric has delayed its two-wheeler launch at least twice to the second half of the year. The company may struggle to meet this deadline too.

After more than 18 months, Ola Electric is still struggling to cobble up a viable product.

And the company has lost two of its co-founders and most of the senior executives it hired over the years. Bhavish is at the helm now.

Yet, Ola Electric is likely to soon close another round of funding. Investors are betting on the indisputable long-term potential of the EV market, Bhavish’s reputation as an accomplished entrepreneur and the lack of established EV rivals.

But the EV space is also unlike the cab hailing or other digital businesses that Ola has entered. It requires manufacturing expertise, massive investment in fixed assets and setting up complex supply chains, none of which is close to what Ola has done so far.

Can Bhavish swing it?

Read more...Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.