‘Cannot get consumer consent by deceit’3 min read 14 Jun 2023, 10:41 AM IST
The consumer affairs department said industry self-regulation can play a pivotal role in addressing the issue of dark patterns of advertising
New Delhi: New guidelines to handle dark patterns of advertising are likely to be released in the next two months, said the Department of Consumer Affairs. Consumers must not be forced by way of advertisements or directed towards unintended consequences without their express consent, it added.
