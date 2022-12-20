CarDekho bets on lending, insurance biz ahead of IPO1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 10:04 PM IST
CarDekho expects to post Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization)-level profitability by the third quarter of FY24.
NEW DELHI/BENGALURU : CarDekho, run by Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd, is sharpening focus on its insurance platform InsuranceDekho even as it scales down its asset-heavy used car marketplace to pursue an auction model. The startup is also planning an initial public offering next financial year, CarDekho co-founder and chief executive Amit Jain said in an interview.