New Delhi: Autotech company CarDekho has launched vehicle tracking device Uplink which will help owners obtain a host of real-time information about their cars and ensure round-the-clock safety and surveillance of their vehicles.

“Uplink Telematics Unit i.e. GPS device is one of the most compact devices in its segment, ensuring easy and hidden installation and being plug and play means that it does not require any technician for installation and there is no fear of wire cutting during installation," CarDekho, one of India’s leading vehicle selling platforms, said in a statement.

CarDekho’s Uplink comes with optimized circuitry and a smart sleep mode that understands battery consumption and does not drain the vehicle battery when the vehicle is parked for a long duration.

“Uplink is a testament to CarDekho’s mission of digitizing the auto ecosystem and making the vehicle ownership journey easy for the customer. Uplink addresses the market need for a reliable Connected vehicle solution at affordable pricing with a dedicated customer support team to assure uninterrupted service to customers," said Sushant Bhatt, business head, Tech Solutions, CarDekho Group.

Jaipur-based Car Dekho also plans to raise funds in the next few months, to expand its used car retail business in certain metro and non-metro cities across the country. The startup will not appoint dealers like automakers, and the showrooms will be operated by the company itself.

The company is not looking to open 250 stores as announced last year, and has instead decided to go for larger format stores in select few metro and non-metro cities.

