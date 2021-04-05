Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >CareerLabs raises $2.2 mn from Rocket Internet's VC fund GFC, angel investors

CareerLabs raises $2.2 mn from Rocket Internet's VC fund GFC, angel investors

Premium
Photo: iStock
1 min read . 06:08 PM IST PTI

CareerLabs is building India's first profile builder platform to help college students and working professionals discover their career paths and prepare for a life beyond college at scale and at affordable price

MUMBAI : Profile building startup CareerLabs on Monday said it has secured $2.2 million in a new financing round led by Rocket Internet's VC fund Global Founders Capital to scale its platform.

Profile building startup CareerLabs on Monday said it has secured $2.2 million in a new financing round led by Rocket Internet's VC fund Global Founders Capital to scale its platform.

UPL Chief Digital Officer Toshan Tamhane, QuessCorp Founder Chairman Ajit Isaac, Spencer Stuart MD and Professor of ISB Rohit Kale, Nasdaq's former MD Ghanshyam Dass and Netflix India Director Abhishek Nag also participated in the funding round, CareerLabs said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All

UPL Chief Digital Officer Toshan Tamhane, QuessCorp Founder Chairman Ajit Isaac, Spencer Stuart MD and Professor of ISB Rohit Kale, Nasdaq's former MD Ghanshyam Dass and Netflix India Director Abhishek Nag also participated in the funding round, CareerLabs said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

CareerLabs was founded in 2019 by the ex-leadership team of Byju's, led by serial entrepreneur P N Santosh, ex-McKinsey alumnus and ex- founding member at Byju's, Krithika Srinivasan from University of Michigan and Prasanna Alagesan, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore.

CareerLabs is building India's first profile builder platform to help college students and working professionals discover their career paths and prepare for a life beyond college at scale and at affordable price.

"We strongly intend to bridge this supply-demand gap and enable 1 million students to learn and earn better by providing everyone a chance to achieve a successful career thereby creating a motivated workforce.

"We are investing in building the right Machine Learning Models with the focus on identifying the right career tracks for students and incorporating the right engagement activities resulting in successful outcomes for students," CareerLabs co-founder and CEO P N Santosh added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.