Cars24 raises $400 Mn in latest round, doubles valuation to $3.3Bn

“Only 3% of India’s population owns a car today which gives us a big headroom to grow. Having said that we want to focus and prioritise our efforts towards markets which are critical for our growth and build supply there. We will continue investing in product and technology which will help us become more efficient and improve our customer experience. Keeping our expansion in mind, we look to double our team size by next year with a focus on technology and product," said Jangid in an interview with Mint.