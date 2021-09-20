India’s largest online marketplace for used automobiles, Cars24 Services has closed a $450 million round of funding that has almost doubled its valuation to $1.84 billion. The funding includes a $340 million Series F equity round, coupled with $110 million debt from multiple financial institutions, the company said on Monday.

The Series F equity round was led by DST Global, Falcon Edge and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 along with participation from Tencent and existing investors Moore Strategic Ventures and Exor Seeds.

Cars24 plans to use the money from this largest funding till date, to expand into the UAE and Australian markets and build its cars, bikes and financing business in India, while continuing to invest in technology.

Vikram Chopra, co-founder and CEO of Cars24 said, “Traditionally, car selling or buying have been a tiresome process, and only 2 of 100 people own cars in India. However, over the last six years, we have been working continuously towards fulfilling the dreams of many Indians to own a car by transforming the customer's journey- 'the CARS24 way' that is hassle-free, safe and transparent. With this investment, we will continue to penetrate into existing car, bikes and financing business in India while venturing into new overseas geographies this year."

The company has already sold over 1000 cars in the UAE since the launch of its operations in April this year. Cars24 also officially announced its launch with a new campaign last week in Australia.

Rahul Mehta, Managing Partner at DST Global said, “Cars24 is at the forefront of transforming the way consumers buy and sell cars by providing a unique end-to-end digital shopping and transaction experience. They have emerged as the undisputed leader in the used car space in India and early traction in international markets is exceeding expectations. We love backing founders who are bold and ambitious thinkers and couldn’t be more excited to enter the second innings of our long-lasting partnership with CARS24."

“It is rare to find a business as focused on the consumer experience and as driven to ensure it is outstanding via the use of data science and technology. Finally, we are deeply impressed by the founders’ leadership, and are thrilled to back them as they transform the used car industry in India and scale internationally across MENA and SE Asia," said Navroz D. Udwadia, co-founder of Falcon Edge Capital.

The startup, based in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, was founded in 2015 by Vikram Chopra, Mehul Agrawal, Ruchit Agarwal and Gajendra Jangid.

According to data intelligence platform VCCEdge, Cars24 had clocked ₹2,998.14 crore in net sales in fiscal 2019-20 compared with ₹1,654.61 in the previous financial year. In comparison, rival CarTrade, which got listed on the stock exchanges earlier this month, recorded operational revenues of ₹298.2 crore during the period.

This year, Cars24's rival CarTrade floated its initial public offering (IPO) and listed on the stock exchanges.

