Cars24 raises funds, enters unicorn club

While new car sales slowed down during the lockdown, the pre-owned car market has continued to grow over the past few months and is now larger than the new car market. In 2018-19, while new car sales were recorded at 3.6 million units, 4 million used cars were bought and sold, according to a report on India’s pre-owned car market by IndianBlueBook, a used car pricing guide by Mahindra First Choice Wheels.