Companies
Cars24 to drive into personal loan space, expand car loan access
Summary
- Cars24 will now offer car loans, and personal loans for broader financial needs, and will also help customers track and improve their credit scores
Used cars marketplace Cars24, which has been offering financing options to customers purchasing cars from its platform, is evolving into a comprehensive lending platform, a top executive of the company told Mint.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more