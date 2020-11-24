Cars24 turns unicorn, raises over $200 mn from DST Global

While car manufacturing slowed down during the lockdowns, the pre-owned car market has continued to grow over the past year and is larger than the new car market now. In 2018-19, while new car sales were recorded at 3.6 million units, 4 million second-hand cars were bought and sold, according to a report on India’s pre-owned car market by IndianBlueBook, a used car pricing guide by Mahindra First Choice Wheels. Experts say a slowdown in new car sales could mean the demand is shifting towards the pre-owned market. In fact, some car sellers replace their old cars with pre-owned cars instead of buying new ones.