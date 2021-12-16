CarTrade Tech to invest 750 cr in acquiring new businesses

Vinay Sanghi, Founder & Chairman, CarTrade Tech said: “We want to completely digitise the process of buying and selling vehicles and continue to be a key enabler in the growth of the auto ecosystem. To facilitate this, we are looking to deploy up to $100 mn for acquiring and investing into companies that are driving innovation in the auto ecosystem, so that we can offer the consumer a great online auto shopping and ownership experience."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}