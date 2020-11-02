Carving out a niche in wood-pressed oils and A2 desi ghee

One of them is Prashant R., whose family started a dairy with 10 cows eight years ago in Periyapatna near Mysuru. The family now has twice the number of cows, but more significantly, Prashant has a network of 30 farmers from whom he gets milk for the 8,000 litres of ghee he produces monthly, the bulk of which goes to Anveshan. “Our monthly earning has grown manifold to ₹2.5 lakh," says Prashant. “We also got testing equipment and a bilona machine from Anveshan, so the whole business has changed from our earlier very small-scale operation. The farmers who supply milk to me have also trebled the number of cows they keep."