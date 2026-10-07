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Cashfree in talks to raise $80-100 million

Salman SHRwit Ghosh
3 min read7 Oct 2026, 04:46 PM IST
Cashfree was last valued at about $700 million in a 2025 funding round.
Cashfree was last valued at about $700 million in a 2025 funding round.
Summary

Existing investor Krafton Inc. is expected to raise stake at the same valuation.

Gift this article

MUMBAI,BENGALURU : Cashfree Payments India Pvt. Ltd is in talks to raise $80-100 million through a mix of fresh funding and purchases of existing shares, according to three people familiar with the fintech's fundraising plans.

MUMBAI,BENGALURU : Cashfree Payments India Pvt. Ltd is in talks to raise $80-100 million through a mix of fresh funding and purchases of existing shares, according to three people familiar with the fintech's fundraising plans.

While the size of the round and the split between fresh capital and purchases of existing shares remain unclear, the valuation is likely to be unchanged, one of the persons said. Cashfree was last valued at about $700 million in a 2025 funding round.

While the size of the round and the split between fresh capital and purchases of existing shares remain unclear, the valuation is likely to be unchanged, one of the persons said. Cashfree was last valued at about $700 million in a 2025 funding round.

Also Read | Byju’s and Aakash settle share dispute, but creditors can't cash out yet

Cashfree raised $53 million, or about 450 crore, Series C funding round on 5 February 2025, led by Krafton, with participation from existing investor Apis Growth Fund II, managed by London-based Apis Partners.

In the new round, Krafton Inc. would increase its stake, while Apis Partners Ltd would sell most of its holding, retaining a small stake.

“Apis is seeking an exit because the investment vehicle that backed Cashfree is nearing the end of its lifecycle,” the person added.

Apis first invested in Cashfree in November 2020 through Apis Growth Fund II, announcing a $35 million minority investment. Cashfree’s other backers include Y Combinator, Smilegate, State Bank of India, 9Yards Capital, Trifecta Capital and Stride Ventures.

“Cashfree is in discussions to raise a new funding round which would be upwards of $100 million. As with most growth-stage rounds of this size, it is expected to include a secondary component alongside fresh capital,” said co-founder Reeju Datta, refusing to comment on investors' plans.

Also Read | Krafton wants more than gaming in India. AI and consumer internet are next

Improving business

The discussions come as Cashfree’s revenue has recovered after a year of little growth, while losses have narrowed. Revenue rose about 52% to 972 crore in fiscal year 2025-26 from 641 crore a year ago, according to the financial figures sourced from data platform Tracxn. Revenue had slipped marginally in FY25 from 645 crore in FY24.

Cashfree’s net loss narrowed to 118 crore from 154 crore, even as total expenses rose to 1,090 crore from 795 crore. Employee expenses fell to 239 crore from 243 crore.

Its loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization narrowed to 90.5 crore from 131 crore. The company, however, remained loss-making.

Krafton is also willing to consider a bridge round while waiting for Cashfree’s business to grow, the second person said.

“They’re expecting that it’ll boost their transaction volumes as well as their margins,” the person said, referring to the introduction of merchant discount rate, or MDR, on specified Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions.

MDR is the processing fee merchants pay for accepting payments. Under the framework announced in September, a 0.4% fee will apply to specified UPI merchant payments above 2,000, capped at 300 per transaction, from 15 October.

Consumers will not be charged, while person-to-person transfers and merchant payments up to 2,000 will remain free. However, some exemptions and lower rates apply to some merchant categories.

The revenue opportunity extends beyond consumer-facing UPI apps. Banks and merchant-acquiring businesses, including payment aggregators, also participate in processing these transactions.

The government’s framework envisages MDR supporting investment across the payments ecosystem, although Cashfree’s eventual benefit will depend on the eligibility of its transactions and on its commercial arrangements with banking partners.

Also Read | Mirae Asset to lead Krafton, Naver’s ₹6,000 cr bet on India’s tech startups

About Cashfree

Founded in 2015 by Akash Sinha and Reeju Datta, Cashfree went through Y Combinator’s programme in 2017. Cashfree holds Reserve Bank of India authorizations to operate as a domestic payment aggregator and a cross-border payment aggregator for imports and exports. A payment aggregator collects payments on behalf of merchants and handles their settlement.

Cashfree’s corporate structure has included a US holding company, Cashfree Inc., above its Indian operating company, Cashfree Payments India Pvt. Ltd. A 2021 US Securities and Exchange Commission filing identified Cashfree Inc. as incorporated in Delaware.

Its products extend beyond the payment gateway businesses use to accept online payments. Cashfree offers bulk payouts, recurring payments, payment links, split settlements for marketplaces, cross-border collections and identity-verification tools. Its application programming interfaces, or APIs, let businesses integrate these services into their own software.

Cashfree said in February 2025 that it processed $80 billion in payments annually and served 800,000 businesses.

The fintech startup competes with Razorpay, Juspay, Pine Labs, BillDesk and Paytm Payment Services, among others.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Salman SH

Salman S.H. is an Assistant Editor with Mint in Bengaluru, where he covers startups, venture capitalRead more

, and the broader internet economy. Over the course of more than a decade in journalism and strategic communications, he has built deep reporting expertise across technology, fintech, consumer internet, digital platforms, and the business models shaping India’s new economy. At Mint, he tracks the companies, investors, and policy developments influencing how technology is built, funded, and scaled in India.<br><br>His reporting covers venture capital, startup strategy, fintech, edtech, funding trends, and the internet economy. He writes about how startups raise money, grow their businesses, respond to regulation, and adapt to changes in technology and policy. His work also looks at the impact of policy decisions on startups and investors, and tracks the sectors, founders, and firms shaping India’s digital economy.<br><br>Before Mint, Salman worked across several respected newsrooms, including The Economic Times, Financial Express, The Ken, Inc42, and The Core. He has also worked in strategic communications, leading PR strategy and media outreach for clients in education, online learning, consumer internet, and consulting. That combination of newsroom and communications experience gives him a clear understanding of how business stories are reported, shaped, and understood.

Read Less
Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsCashfree in talks to raise $80-100 million

Cashfree in talks to raise $80-100 million

Salman SHRwit Ghosh
3 min read7 Oct 2026, 04:46 PM IST
Cashfree was last valued at about $700 million in a 2025 funding round.
Cashfree was last valued at about $700 million in a 2025 funding round.
Summary

Existing investor Krafton Inc. is expected to raise stake at the same valuation.

Gift this article

MUMBAI,BENGALURU : Cashfree Payments India Pvt. Ltd is in talks to raise $80-100 million through a mix of fresh funding and purchases of existing shares, according to three people familiar with the fintech's fundraising plans.

MUMBAI,BENGALURU : Cashfree Payments India Pvt. Ltd is in talks to raise $80-100 million through a mix of fresh funding and purchases of existing shares, according to three people familiar with the fintech's fundraising plans.

While the size of the round and the split between fresh capital and purchases of existing shares remain unclear, the valuation is likely to be unchanged, one of the persons said. Cashfree was last valued at about $700 million in a 2025 funding round.

While the size of the round and the split between fresh capital and purchases of existing shares remain unclear, the valuation is likely to be unchanged, one of the persons said. Cashfree was last valued at about $700 million in a 2025 funding round.

Also Read | Byju’s and Aakash settle share dispute, but creditors can't cash out yet

Cashfree raised $53 million, or about 450 crore, Series C funding round on 5 February 2025, led by Krafton, with participation from existing investor Apis Growth Fund II, managed by London-based Apis Partners.

In the new round, Krafton Inc. would increase its stake, while Apis Partners Ltd would sell most of its holding, retaining a small stake.

“Apis is seeking an exit because the investment vehicle that backed Cashfree is nearing the end of its lifecycle,” the person added.

Apis first invested in Cashfree in November 2020 through Apis Growth Fund II, announcing a $35 million minority investment. Cashfree’s other backers include Y Combinator, Smilegate, State Bank of India, 9Yards Capital, Trifecta Capital and Stride Ventures.

“Cashfree is in discussions to raise a new funding round which would be upwards of $100 million. As with most growth-stage rounds of this size, it is expected to include a secondary component alongside fresh capital,” said co-founder Reeju Datta, refusing to comment on investors' plans.

Also Read | Krafton wants more than gaming in India. AI and consumer internet are next

Improving business

The discussions come as Cashfree’s revenue has recovered after a year of little growth, while losses have narrowed. Revenue rose about 52% to 972 crore in fiscal year 2025-26 from 641 crore a year ago, according to the financial figures sourced from data platform Tracxn. Revenue had slipped marginally in FY25 from 645 crore in FY24.

Cashfree’s net loss narrowed to 118 crore from 154 crore, even as total expenses rose to 1,090 crore from 795 crore. Employee expenses fell to 239 crore from 243 crore.

Its loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization narrowed to 90.5 crore from 131 crore. The company, however, remained loss-making.

Krafton is also willing to consider a bridge round while waiting for Cashfree’s business to grow, the second person said.

“They’re expecting that it’ll boost their transaction volumes as well as their margins,” the person said, referring to the introduction of merchant discount rate, or MDR, on specified Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions.

MDR is the processing fee merchants pay for accepting payments. Under the framework announced in September, a 0.4% fee will apply to specified UPI merchant payments above 2,000, capped at 300 per transaction, from 15 October.

Consumers will not be charged, while person-to-person transfers and merchant payments up to 2,000 will remain free. However, some exemptions and lower rates apply to some merchant categories.

The revenue opportunity extends beyond consumer-facing UPI apps. Banks and merchant-acquiring businesses, including payment aggregators, also participate in processing these transactions.

The government’s framework envisages MDR supporting investment across the payments ecosystem, although Cashfree’s eventual benefit will depend on the eligibility of its transactions and on its commercial arrangements with banking partners.

Also Read | Mirae Asset to lead Krafton, Naver’s ₹6,000 cr bet on India’s tech startups

About Cashfree

Founded in 2015 by Akash Sinha and Reeju Datta, Cashfree went through Y Combinator’s programme in 2017. Cashfree holds Reserve Bank of India authorizations to operate as a domestic payment aggregator and a cross-border payment aggregator for imports and exports. A payment aggregator collects payments on behalf of merchants and handles their settlement.

Cashfree’s corporate structure has included a US holding company, Cashfree Inc., above its Indian operating company, Cashfree Payments India Pvt. Ltd. A 2021 US Securities and Exchange Commission filing identified Cashfree Inc. as incorporated in Delaware.

Its products extend beyond the payment gateway businesses use to accept online payments. Cashfree offers bulk payouts, recurring payments, payment links, split settlements for marketplaces, cross-border collections and identity-verification tools. Its application programming interfaces, or APIs, let businesses integrate these services into their own software.

Cashfree said in February 2025 that it processed $80 billion in payments annually and served 800,000 businesses.

The fintech startup competes with Razorpay, Juspay, Pine Labs, BillDesk and Paytm Payment Services, among others.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Salman SH

Salman S.H. is an Assistant Editor with Mint in Bengaluru, where he covers startups, venture capitalRead more

, and the broader internet economy. Over the course of more than a decade in journalism and strategic communications, he has built deep reporting expertise across technology, fintech, consumer internet, digital platforms, and the business models shaping India’s new economy. At Mint, he tracks the companies, investors, and policy developments influencing how technology is built, funded, and scaled in India.<br><br>His reporting covers venture capital, startup strategy, fintech, edtech, funding trends, and the internet economy. He writes about how startups raise money, grow their businesses, respond to regulation, and adapt to changes in technology and policy. His work also looks at the impact of policy decisions on startups and investors, and tracks the sectors, founders, and firms shaping India’s digital economy.<br><br>Before Mint, Salman worked across several respected newsrooms, including The Economic Times, Financial Express, The Ken, Inc42, and The Core. He has also worked in strategic communications, leading PR strategy and media outreach for clients in education, online learning, consumer internet, and consulting. That combination of newsroom and communications experience gives him a clear understanding of how business stories are reported, shaped, and understood.

Read Less
Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsCashfree in talks to raise $80-100 million
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