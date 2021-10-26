Bengaluru: Leading payments and API banking solutions company, Cashfree Payments today announced that it has launched PAN (Permanent Account Number) Verification on Cashfree Payments Verification Suite. This feature will allow merchants to do a single online PAN verification or bulk pan verification of up to 10,000 PANs of their customers via PAN verification API. Through this solution, merchants can check PAN card details online and check the PAN status online.

The PAN Verification can verify PAN details such as the validity of the PAN, Name provided, Verification ID, PAN type, Name registered, Father’s Name, Date of Birth and Date of issue. With this launch, merchants and businesses can get their customers’ PAN verification done and check the status in real-time, improving the speed and experience of onboarding.

A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a unique ten-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income-tax Department of India to all taxpayers in India. PAN Verification is used to check the authenticity of the details, validate PAN Card and also check if the card is owned by a business or an individual. Merchants and businesses use PAN for various purposes, such as:

● Onboarding vendors

● Onboarding employees

● Transferring funds or processing payments

● KYC for financial services

Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments said, "With markets becoming increasingly competitive, it is vital for businesses to reduce turnaround times for any KYC-related requirements so that onboarding or payments can be conducted faster. We're excited to introduce our API based pan verification for our merchants to verify their users’ PAN card details, get the status of the PAN card, and check whether it belongs to a business or an individual. With this move, onboarding new customers will be much easier and quicker."

PAN card Verification is a new feature added to Cashfree Payments’ Identity offering. Cashfree Payments launched its Identity offering, starting with Bank Account Verification in 2019, and since then, it has been adopted by various businesses for their unique business use cases like KYC before vendor onboarding, employee background checks, and account verification before disbursals, etc.

With over 50% market share among payment processors, Cashfree Payments today leads the way in bulk disbursals in India with Cashfree Payments Payouts. Recently, India’s largest lender, SBI invested in Cashfree Payments underscoring the company’s role in building a robust payments ecosystem. Cashfree Payments works closely with all leading banks to build the core payments and banking infrastructure that powers the company’s products and is also integrated with major platforms such as Shopify, Wix, Paypal, Amazon Pay, Paytm and Google Pay.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.