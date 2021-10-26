Cashfree Payments launches PAN Verification for customer KYC. Details here

Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments said, "With markets becoming increasingly competitive, it is vital for businesses to reduce turnaround times for any KYC-related requirements so that onboarding or payments can be conducted faster. We're excited to introduce our API based pan verification for our merchants to verify their users’ PAN card details, get the status of the PAN card, and check whether it belongs to a business or an individual. With this move, onboarding new customers will be much easier and quicker."