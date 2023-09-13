Caspian Debt chosen as 2X Flagship Fund committed to investing with gender lens2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Caspian Debt, a catalytic debt provider to professionally managed small and mid-market companies and start-ups, has been awarded the 2X Flagship Fund status by the 2X Flagship Fund Committee. Caspian Debt’s candidature was proposed by its existing investors Nederlandse Financieringsmaatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO) and United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), based on its three-year track record of exceeding the investment commitments to 2X qualified companies, as well as on the gender diversity of its team. As a 2X Flagship Fund, Caspian Debt has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with FMO and DFC to accelerate its efforts in reducing gender finance gap. The partners will collectively encourage gender-smart investing, underscoring their commitment to advancing gender balance and inclusivity within the financial sector.