CBRE leads $125 million VTS funding round, a bet on technology for return to office
- Latest funding round increases startup’s valuation to about $1.7 billion
VTS, one of the fastest-growing real-estate technology firms, has raised an additional $125 million in a funding round led by CBRE Group Inc. in a big bet that VTS’s technology will play a major role as workers return to offices.
CBRE’s contribution of $100 million to the funding round also reflects a recent strategy by the global commercial-property-services giant to adopt some new technology by investing in startups rather than developing it internally. As part of the deal, CBRE will get a seat on the board at VTS and join with the firm on new technology.
People familiar with the matter say the deal puts a valuation of about $1.7 billion on VTS, which manages more than 87,000 commercial properties, mostly office buildings in North America and Europe.
Launched in 2012 as an office-space marketing and analytics service named View The Space, VTS chalks up more than $100 million in annual revenue primarily by providing online tools to landlords for managing leases and tenant data. VTS also helps landlords market space digitally and most recently has developed an app to help businesses and their employees navigate office space, from booking conference rooms to learning about specials offered by local restaurants.
Office-building owners increasingly have looked to technology for help as the pandemic and popularity of remote work have raised doubts about the future of office occupancy, leasing and values. VTS has benefited from the upheaval, because landlords and tenants are using its app and other services to lure workers back and cope with market changes.
VTS’s lease-tracking tools, for example, help landlords monitor the extent to which their tenants’ employees are returning to the office—a critical indicator as businesses adopt hybrid work strategies. “You get to see occupancy trends with your existing customers," said Nick Romito, VTS chief executive and co-founder. “If you see a lease expiring in nine months and occupancy is down 30%, they’re probably not renewing and they’re certainly not expanding."
VTS’s healthy capital raise comes as other startups and technology businesses have fallen out of favor on Wall Street. Firms raised $444.7 billion globally in venture-capital-backed funding rounds in the first eight months of 2022, down from $526 billion during the same period in 2021, according to preliminary data from Preqin.
VTS’s valuation has increased since it achieved “unicorn" status in 2019, with a valuation that reached $1 billion. But the firm hasn’t been immune to the broad downdraft in technology business values, Mr. Romito and co-founder Ryan Masiello acknowledge.
The firm decided to move ahead anyway with the latest round to get funds to expand further into new countries and other property types such as industrial, rental apartments and retail, they said. “From our perspective, these uncertain, almost a little scary times are the best times to deploy new technology," Mr. Masiello said. “People will listen. They’re open to deploying new things."
CBRE, which had $27.7 billion in revenue in 2021, first invested in VTS in 2016, with its most recent commitment of $100 million its largest bet on the firm so far. CBRE still develops much of its new technology in-house.
But the VTS investment reflects a recognition by CBRE in recent years that it is sometimes better to invest in startups than develop technology internally. The firm has a strong balance sheet to pursue an acquisition strategy, reporting $1.2 billion in cash and a $3 billion credit facility at the end of the second quarter.
In another example of CBRE’s new approach, the firm launched a business named Hana in 2018 as its own answer to WeWork Inc. and other flexible-workspace firms. More recently, CBRE decided to acquire a 40% stake in flexible-workspace competitor Industrious LLC and merge Hana into that startup.
Before the recent VTS capital raise, CBRE had developed its own office app, named Host. As part of CBRE’s closer coordination with the startup, the Host app will run on VTS’s office app, named Rise.
“One of the things we’re doing more and more aggressively is investing in companies that do things that we don’t do or do things better than we do," said Bob Sulentic, CBRE chief executive.
Until recently, the commercial real-estate industry was slow to develop new technology, a pace which has occasionally worked to the disadvantage of brokerages and services firms. For example, CoStar Group Inc., an early property-technology firm, today dominates much of the building data that used to be controlled by brokerages, to the consternation of many brokers who have little choice but to pay for CoStar services.
Mr. Sulentic said that CBRE isn’t handing off to VTS services that CBRE used to offer. Rather, VTS’s software platform will enable CBRE to do a better job of offering creative and strategic thinking to office landlords, he said. “We needed what they brought to the table that allowed us to do more in areas where we’re really focused."
