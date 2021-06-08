Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >CCI clears BYJU’s—Aakash deal

CCI clears BYJU’s—Aakash deal

Premium
BYJU’S, directly and through its subsidiaries, provides online educational services.
1 min read . 08 Jun 2021 Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • The proposed combination will result in merger of the two entities, as a consequence of which, BYJU’S will be the surviving entity. BYJU’S shall effectively acquire complete and sole control over Aakash, CCI said

NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Tuesday it has cleared the acquisition of Aakash Educational Services Ltd. by online education service provider BYJU’S.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Tuesday it has cleared the acquisition of Aakash Educational Services Ltd. by online education service provider BYJU’S.

The proposed combination will result in merger of the two entities, as a consequence of which, BYJU’S will be the surviving entity. BYJU’S shall effectively acquire complete and sole control over Aakash, CCI said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The proposed combination will result in merger of the two entities, as a consequence of which, BYJU’S will be the surviving entity. BYJU’S shall effectively acquire complete and sole control over Aakash, CCI said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

BYJU’S, directly and through its subsidiaries, provides online educational services. It offers a technology-based education platform for primary and secondary school subjects and overseas and domestic coaching services for entrance examinations. Aakash is an unlisted public limited company incorporated in India providing coaching for various competitive examinations.

CCI also cleared a transaction involving renewable energy firm ReNew Power Pvt. Ltd., ReNew Energy Global Ltd., and RMG Acquisition Corporation II, said an official statement.

CCI did not specify any modifications to these transactions. Competition regulators can recommend modifications to transactions if they perceive any appreciable adverse effect on market competition.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!