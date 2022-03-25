Celebrating icons of entrepreneurship

India is currently the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, with more than 65,000 startups, of which nearly 10,000 are technology startups

Over the past six years, India has seen thousands of startups mushroom across sectors such as fintech, edutech, healthtech, agritech, e-commerce, retail tech, and software-as-as-service (SaaS). The number of new recognized startups increased to more than 14,000 in 2021-22 from just 733 in 2016-17, according to government data.

The startup ecosystem is thriving on the back of Indian entrepreneurship, nimble innovation, global capital seeking to bet on the best founders as well as government initiatives.

As a result, India is currently the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, with more than 65,000 startups, of which nearly 10,000 are technology startups. The more-than-80 unicorns, or startups valued at $1 billion or more, are a testament to the depth and breadth of Indian entrepreneurship.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade secretary Anurag Jain and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal will be among those who will hand over the awards this evening in New Delhi. The event will be streamed live on Mint’s social media handles.