Centre Court Capital backs Quidich Innovation Labs in Series A funding round
CCC has invested in Quidich Innovation Labs to expand its technology and global presence in sports broadcasting. This Series A funding follows CCC's strategy to enhance its sports tech portfolio, including an initial investment in Stupa Sports Analytics.
MUMBAI:Centre Court Capital (CCC), a venture capital firm backed by the Sajjan Jindal Family Trust and specializing in sports tech and gaming, has led led an undisclosed Series A investment round in Quidich Innovation Labs. Quidich, a sports broadcast technology company founded by Rahat Kulshreshtha and Gaurav Mehta, has been focusing exclusively on sports, especially cricket, since 2019.