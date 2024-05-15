Centre Court Capital in talks with 10 firms to invest, signs first cheque to Stupa Sports
Centre Court Capital (CCC) backed by Sajjan Jindal Family Trust has shortlisted 10 start-ups out of 350 for potential investments. They have made their first investment in Stupa Sports Analytics, co-leading a pre-Series A round of ₹28 crore.
MUMBAI: Centre Court Capital (CCC), a sports technology and gaming fund backed by the Sajjan Jindal Family Trust, has shortlisted 10 startups from a pool of over 350 potential investees.