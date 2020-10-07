Centre felicitates startups in first such award show

The government on Tuesday announced the winners of the first edition of the National Startup Awards, which seek to recognize entities building innovative products or solutions and scalable enterprises.

The winners included Lucknow-based Aloe Ecell Pvt. Ltd, which has developed the world’s first eco-friendly and non-hazardous batteries from Aloe Vera, and Hyderabad-headquartered Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd for building the most cost-effective small satellite launch vehicle.

The ₹500,000 prize money was awarded to sector enablers across categories for their innovative solutions to tackle real problems and challenges facing India, including those developing technologies, products and solutions for the world, building scalable, sustainable, and responsible businesses, and delivering measurable developmental gains. The winners and finalists will get the opportunity to showcase their solutions to relevant authorities and companies for work orders, and participate in national and international startup events.

Startups across 12 sectors such as agriculture, health, energy, and space, were further divided into 35 categories and three special categories. More than 1,600 applications were received from across 23 states and four Union territories with the highest applications from Karnataka (418), followed by Maharashtra (276).

“It is an effort to identify startups that have demonstrated measurable social impact and high potential of employment generation or wealth creation," said Union minister Piyush Goyal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via