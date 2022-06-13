Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Start-ups /  Centre gives 15 days time to Swiggy, Zomato to submit plans for improving complaint redressal

During the last 12 months, over 3,631 grievances have been registered on the National Consumer Helpline (1915) for Swiggy and 2,828 have been registered for Zomato
1 min read . 07:20 PM ISTLivemint

The consumer affairs department has directed major e-commerce Food Business Operators to furnish the current framework as well as a proposal on improving the consumer grievance redressal mechanism within 15 days

Amid rising complaints from customers, the Centre on Monday asked online food aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato, and others to submit their current framework as a proposal on improving their consumer grievance redressal mechanism within 15 days.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has directed major e-commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs) to furnish the current framework as well as a proposal on improving the consumer grievance redressal mechanism within 15 days," an official statement said.

The direction was given by consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh during a meeting with major e-commerce food business operators to discuss pertinent issues which affect consumers in this sector.

During the last 12 months, over 3,631 grievances have been registered on the National Consumer Helpline (1915) for Swiggy and 2,828 have been registered for Zomato, the government statement added.

