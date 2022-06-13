The consumer affairs department has directed major e-commerce Food Business Operators to furnish the current framework as well as a proposal on improving the consumer grievance redressal mechanism within 15 days
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amid rising complaints from customers, the Centre on Monday asked online food aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato, and others to submit their current framework as a proposal on improving their consumer grievance redressal mechanism within 15 days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid rising complaints from customers, the Centre on Monday asked online food aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato, and others to submit their current framework as a proposal on improving their consumer grievance redressal mechanism within 15 days.
The Department of Consumer Affairs has directed major e-commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs) to furnish the current framework as well as a proposal on improving the consumer grievance redressal mechanism within 15 days," an official statement said.
The Department of Consumer Affairs has directed major e-commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs) to furnish the current framework as well as a proposal on improving the consumer grievance redressal mechanism within 15 days," an official statement said.
The direction was given by consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh during a meeting with major e-commerce food business operators to discuss pertinent issues which affect consumers in this sector.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the last 12 months, over 3,631 grievances have been registered on the National Consumer Helpline (1915) for Swiggy and 2,828 have been registered for Zomato, the government statement added.