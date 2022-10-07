Centre notifies credit guarantee scheme for startups

“The extent of transaction-based cover will be 80% of the amount in default if the original loan sanction amount is up to ₹3 crore, 75% of the amount in default if the original loan sanction amount is above ₹3 crore, and up to ₹5 crore, and 65% of the amount in default if the original loan sanction amount is above ₹5 crore (up to ₹10 crore per borrower)," the ministry said.