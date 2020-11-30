US-based early-stage tech fund CerraCap Ventures and Exfinity Venture Partners, a Bangalore-based venture capital fund, on Monday entered into a partnership to help build and scale global enterprise startups leveraging the Indo-US corridor.

Their core investment will focus on Cyber Security, Health Tech, Logistics, Document Intelligence, Computer Vision, and Machine Learning which includes deep learning and underpins many recent advances in other AI technologies.

“With Exfinity’s understanding of complex digital product interactions, its deep engineering expertise and agile collaborative approach uniquely compliments how CerraCap operates," said Saurabh Ranjan, CEO and Founder, CerraCap Ventures.

Enterprise startups can leverage the CerraCap-Exfinity partnership to create cutting-edge innovation in India and take products to market in the US. Given that Exfinity is domiciled in India and CerraCap in the US, portfolio companies will benefit from their expertise at both ends of the Indo-US corridor to build companies with optimum capital and greater access to the global markets.

“Partnering with CerraCap Ventures will allow us to provide the very best business programme and portfolio strategies on which we will conceive, design, and build the next generation of transformative enterprise and digital products and platforms." said Shailesh Ghorpade, managing partner & chief information officer of Exfinity. Working as one team, they will be able to unlock the full potential of enterprise AI and place their portfolio companies on the best path for success in the new ever changing business landscape, he added.

