Chalo raises $40 million in Series C funding

“Buses are India’s number one form of public transport holding 48% of travel share. Despite this, the experience is broken. At Chalo, we deploy technology that significantly improves the bus experience, and thereby increases ridership. We are glad to find partners like Lightrock and Filter Capital who share our vision of creating a positive impact on society and the environment," said Mohit Dubey, chief executive officer (CEO), Chalo.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}