Chennai fintech IppoPay buys risk management startup Tutelar

“Tutelar was just an idea when Pradeep was speaking with us. We worked together with him to understand the product and how it is designed as our aspiration is to build a full-stack infrastructure offering which is relevant for banks and other large sized non-banking players. KYC and transaction fraud detection and risk management is a very critical problem that RBI, NPCI and the industry at large are trying to address. Addition of Tutelar makes IppoPay an important constituent in the fight against fraud in the payments space," said Mohan K, CEO, IppoPay.