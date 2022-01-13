China’s startups are awash with money as Beijing shifts focus to ‘hard tech’

The internet sector, typically among the top two investment areas in previous years, dropped to fourth in the first three quarters of last year, with around $20 billion of financing—about $10 billion less than the most popular category, semiconductors, PE Data indicated. Consumer-internet companies such as Alibaba and Tencent Holdings Ltd., once considered to be crown jewels of Chinese entrepreneurship, are no longer seen by Chinese leaders as the type of technology companies that can serve national interests, people familiar with the discussions said.