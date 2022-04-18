Chingari in talks to raise funds at $1 bn valuation

Chingari’s platform is hosting over 130 million users across India and showcases videos in over 15 languages. The Chingari app supports real-time video commerce, where every video that gets uploaded on the platform is parsed frame by frame, and all detected objects are matched with Amazon’s live catalogue. This allows users to shop through the platform. In addition, Chingari also offers features such as Chingari Multiplex and Chingari TV to grow the entertainment quotient further.

