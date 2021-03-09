NEW DELHI: Homegrown short video app Chingari has announced a partnership with BandEdge, a music and talent agency, to promote budding singers, backstage music bands, dancers, among others. The deal intends to provide opportunities to talent trying to reach wider audiences, the two companies said in a statement.

BandEdge artistes work and perform across multiple Indian languages. Artistes will now be able to post all their videos, both exclusive and non-exclusive, on the short social video app and reach its subscribers.

“Both Chingari users and emerging talent on the platform of BandEdge will surely benefit from this partnership by reaching a much wider audience on our short video social app. There is no doubt that this partnership is a win-win for our users and budding talent as well," Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO, Chingari said.

Kinjal Bhattacharya, founder of the talent agency, said BandEdge’s sole aim is to bring together musical talent across all genres under a common umbrella and provide them with a professional helping hand. “With this partnership, we are excited to witness some next big moments in the careers of budding talent on our platform."

Mint had earlier reported that homegrown short-video platforms such as Chingari, Mitron, and Moj are making the most of the void created by the ban on TikTok, helping small-town users with bigger opportunities and greater recognition. They are partnering with video streaming platforms, movie and music labels to generate content for users to engage with and perform on.

Chingari has partnered with Bengali streaming service Hoichoi for short-video clips and dialogue from shows and movies on the platform. It has also tied up with Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji for bite-sized content and video memes that will be available on a separate page. ALTBalaji had earlier partnered with apps Roposo and Firework to have their content hosted on its platforms.

As of June 2019, it was estimated that there were 120 million monthly TikTok users in India. Moj had reported 80 million monthly active users at last count, while Chingari claims a 40 million user base and more than 3 million daily active users.

