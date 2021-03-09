Chingari inks deal with music and talent agency

Chingari has partnered with Bengali streaming service Hoichoi for short-video clips and dialogue from shows and movies on the platform. It has also tied up with Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji for bite-sized content and video memes that will be available on a separate page. ALTBalaji had earlier partnered with apps Roposo and Firework to have their content hosted on its platforms.

