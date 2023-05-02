Chiratae raises ₹1k cr for maiden growth fund2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:46 PM IST
The sector-agnostic growth stage fund was oversubscribed by 34%. It will target technology startups looking to secure Series C or later stage funding, as well as new opportunities.
Early-stage investor Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures India) has announced the final close of its maiden growth fund at ₹1,001 crore. The fund’s initial target was to raise ₹750 crore.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×