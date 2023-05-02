Chiratae raises 1k cr for maiden growth fund

In 2021, Chiratae raised its fourth early-stage fund of $337 million. Since its inception in 2006, it has raised six funds with assets of around $1.1 billion under management. Its portfolio spans across sectors including software-as-a-service, consumer-tech, healthtech and fintech. It has backed the likes of Bizongo, Curefit, Fibe, Firstcry, Myntra, PolicyBazaar, Pixis, Vayana, and Uniphore.“The fund enables us to continue supporting the growth and expansion of market-leading technology startups in India and beyond," said Chiratae’s founder and chairman Sudhir Sethi.