Chiratae Ventures invests in medical robotics startup Aether Biomedical

There are reportedly more than 10 million amputees around the world, 80% of them living in developing countries where the penetration of prosthesis is less than 10%. India and China are considered the fastest growing markets for prosthetics in the Asia Pacific region due to increasing aging populations, growing awareness about new technology, and the availability of funds. This is the gap Aether aims to bridge by bringing new age, scalable, insight-driven solutions. Its top markets include developing regions like India and other countries in the Asia Pacific region.