Chiratae-backed Uniphore Technologies in talks to raise up to $250 million
Summary
The conversational AI startup is seeking fresh capital to fuel global expansion and deepen its AI bets.
Mumbai: Uniphore Technologies, the conversational automation startup backed by Chiratae Ventures and Iron Pillar, is in talks to raise $200–250 million in fresh capital, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story