Chqbook launches digital ledger, lending, insurance services for small merchants

“Chqbook’s mobile app brings together all the financial transactions a small business owner must handle, now available on demand and at their fingertips. Our ‘financial control center’ aggregates a simple to use current account, traditional khata transactions, lending, and insurance. It brings all daily transactions in one place making them easy to access, so that small business owners can focus on what they do best — running and growing their businesses," Vipul Sharma, founder, and chief executive, Chqbook said in a statement.