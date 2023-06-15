ChrysCapital to invest $100 million in Lenskart2 min read 15 Jun 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Lenskart is expanding internationally across Asia and the Middle East and has embarked on vertical integration with a new manufacturing facility
Mumbai: Homegrown PE fund ChrysCapital said it will invest $100 million in omnichannel eyewear maker Lenskart via primary and secondary share purchases. This investment brings Lenskart's total capital raise to nearly $850 million in the past year.
