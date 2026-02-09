CVC, Advent, Carlyle, Blackstone circle Citius as EQT weighs billion-dollar exit
The development comes against the backdrop of a consolidation in the broader IT services space, which has seen various mergers and acquisitions in recent times.
Mumbai: CVC Capital Partners, Advent International, Carlyle and Temasek are among private equity firms evaluating the acquisition of EQT Partners' 40% stake in healthtech firm CitiusTech in a potential deal likely at around $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.