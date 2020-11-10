CityMall raises $3 million led by Elevation Capital

“The next 300 mn Internet users, living in smaller cities, towns and villages have a fundamentally different behavior than the first 100 mn users. They are native to social platforms like WhatsApp and prefer buying from someone they trust. For that reason, community led ecommerce is unique as it solves two distinct problems – one creating a layer of trusted community leaders and secondly, disrupting two most significant cost elements of any e-commerce business – customer acquisition and logistics. said Angad Kikla, Co-founder, CityMall.