Classplus raises $65 million in Series C round led by Tiger Global, GSV Ventures

MUMBAI: Classplus, a business-to-business (B2B) startup, on Thursday said out has raised $65 million in a Series C round, led by Tiger Global and GSV Ventures. Existing investors Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge, Blume Ventures, and RTP Global also participated in the round.

In May 2020, Classplus had raised $9 million in its Series A funding round led by RTP Global.

Founded by Mukul Rustagi and Bhaswat Agarwal in 2018, the new round of financing is a testimony of Classplus’s undisputed market leadership and strong growth trajectory. In the last 15 months, the company has managed to raise funds through the four rounds. Sequoia Capital’s Surge and Times Internet have been early backers of Classplus.

“We are on a mission to ensure that every educator can go online and connect with their students across the world. The power of educators has historically been confined to their local neighbourhoods. With Classplus, educators have been able to build and expand their online presence, and monetise their content without any major investment and effort", said Mukul Rustagi, CEO and Co-Founder, Classplus.

Coaching centres use Classplus to streamline their communication, launch cohort-based live courses, and manage student communities via the platform. The Shopify-like solution also helps them deliver live lessons, automate daily tasks, run student engagement programmes along with building and marketing online courses. With over 80% of the user base coming from tier-2 towns and beyond, the platform has been hugely helpful for educators throughout the pandemic.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has also invested in the company and is their brand ambassador.

“We feel fortunate to partner with marquee investors who believe in serving the global Edtech market from an educator-first angle. With this growth financing, we aim to build the best-in-class products for educators, build great engineering teams, and grow geographically. We are hiring aggressively across engineering, product, and business roles", added Mukul.

