Healthcare platform Clinikally raises $2.6 million

New Delhi: Digital healthcare platform Clinikally has raised $2.6 million in a round of funding that saw participation from Y Combinator, Tribe Capital, Goodwater Capital, Sequoia Scout Fund, and Rebel Fund. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Clinikally connects consumers with licensed dermatology practitioners, who recommend products and personalised treatment plans across a range of conditions such as acne, hair loss, male or female pattern balding eczema, rosacea, among others. The company was founded in 2021 by Arjun Soin, a Stanford graduate and a healthcare researcher.

Clinikally had earlier raised $500,000 in funding and is backed by the likes of Shutterstock CEO and founder Jon Oringer’s Parento Holdings, ReNew Power founder Sumant Sinha, MapMyGenome founder Anu Acharya, Neapean Capital founder Gautam Trivedi, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The current round also saw participation of Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi, Cred’s Kunal Shah, BloomTech (formerly Lambda School) founder Austen Allred, former Y Combinator COO & Applied Intuition co-founder Qasar Younis, Bluejeans Network Co-Founder Alagu Periyannan, Athelas founders Tanay Tandon and Deepika Bodapati and Tilt founder James Beshara.

“By giving a direct channel to qualified physicians and online pharmacy offering established, rigorously-tested products, Clinikally’s telehealth platform democratises access to expert dermatological and wellness care like never before. We are thrilled to have some truly strategic global investors on board that resonate with the India opportunity; it gives a huge fillip to our mission of reimagining the future of vertically integrated, full-stack care for the specialty in India," said Soin.

Clinikally will use the funds to build out the platform strengthen tele-health technology and upgrade omnichannel capabilities with offline clinic collaborations. “Towards this end, we are aiming to reach even further and wider (already 40% tier 2 3 & 4), enable same day doorstep delivery across all Tier 1s in India, 2.5 to 3 times our user base, add an additional 250 partner clinics," Soin said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pharma and consumer brands provide prescription-based skincare, hair, and immunity, wellness and nutrition-related products on Clinikally. The Gurgaon-based company has served 450,000 users across 500 cities in 21 months since its launch.

