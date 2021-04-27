Clocr raises $500,000 in seed funding round

BENGALURU: Digital vault service, Clocr, on Tuesday said it has raised over $500,000 as a part of its seed funding round, as the company looks to expand its footprint in the country.

In addition to India, Clocr will expand its global footprint and hire teams in different geographies and provide B2B integrations across various verticals.

It has also planned to allocate substantial funds from the new infusion into sales and marketing efforts for the Indian market.

“It has been a long journey for us to get to this point. Raising the seed round and people joining our journey through crowdfunding has validated what we are working on and has affirmed that there is a real need in the market for our services. We are super excited about our progress thus far, and we have lots of big plans to innovate in the legacy planning industry," said Apoorva Chintala, co-founder and chief executive officer, Clocr.

The two-and-a-half-year-old startup is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform which allows users to efficiently organise their digital assets including all accounts (social media and others) and files, identify their heirs, and provide these heirs access to the digital legacies of their loved ones.

Through its solution, Clockr allows people to set up, manage, efficiently organise their digital assets, files, and pass on all digital assets in a safe and legal way, in case of an emergency or death.

“Clocr had been bootstrapped until we got funding and was originally completely reliant on organic growth. Initially, it was a balancing act between cost and quality. Soon the digital solution matured and worked out in the favor of the company," said Sree Chintala, chief technology officer and co-founder, Clocr.

The company added that it will make potential strategic investments, majorly in India, which can enhance the platform’s product offering and enrich the revenue.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.