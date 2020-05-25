Cloud kitchen Hoi Foods raises $2 million in pre-Series A funding

Cloud kitchen startup, Hoi Foods, on Monday said it has raised $2 million in its pre-Series A funding round. The fundraising was led by 1Crowd, an equity crowd funding platform, and other startups such as Sprout, Angelist, Samar Singla, founder of Jugnu, VCCircle chief executive officer (CEO) Jaideep Mehta, Mukund Kulashekaran of Urban Company, among others, also participated.

The Gurgaon-based firm will use the funds to enhance the existing network of cloud kitchens and plans to catapult itself into the big league of the cloud kitchen ecosystem. The company will focus on expanding its cloud kitchen network across India, enhance its tech platform and strengthen supply chain.

Founded by Indrajeet Roy and Pawan Raj Kumar, Hoi Foods has more than 150 cloud-kitchens serving 5,000+ meals in a day across the National Capital Region (NCR) and Bengaluru. The start-up plans to expand to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

"We are building a very strong play in the cloud kitchens ecosystem and have been able to put together a decently large network in a very short duration. We feel honoured and excited to receive the confidence of all investors. I am also very confident and motivated to build our organisation much bigger and better with this," said Kumar, co-founder, Hoi Foods.

Hoi Foods had raised its seed funding in 2018 and has grown seven times since then, according to a company statement.

The business of cloud kitchens has been impacted by the lockdown and Hoi is no different. "We had close to 150 kitchens pre-covid but about 50 or so are operational today. Labour, logistics, lockdown, low demand are the reasons for closure of other outlets," adds Rajkumar.

The company has launched other partner brands on its network such as Deez Biriyani, Ketofy, Nirula's, Misht, Smoodies and Cold Love apart from its flagship brands, Hoi Foods, Jacky Ching and Hoi Cafe. Hoi Foods also runs a dark shop model called Hoi Stores for hyperlocal delivery through aggregators.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated