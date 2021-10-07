Cloud kitchen startup becomes third Indian unicorn this week

Internet restaurants, which operate out of non-prime real estate and only deliver to customers, compete with traditional restaurants that need waiters, table seating and cashiers, all of which result in high overheads. The pandemic has given a boost to such startups with customers preferring to order in. Low costs and fast scale-up are allowing such chains to grow quickly. Rebel was founded in 2011 by former McKinsey & Co alumnus Jaydeep Barman and his friend Kallol Banerjee. Last year, it struck a deal with American quick service chain Wendy’s to open 250 cloud kitchens. Meat-delivery startup Licious and crypto-exchange CoinSwitch Kuber also announced funding at billion-dollar valuations this week.