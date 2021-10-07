Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Cloud kitchen startup becomes third Indian unicorn this week

Cloud kitchen startup becomes third Indian unicorn this week

Premium
Meat-delivery startup Licious and crypto-exchange CoinSwitch Kuber also announced funding at billion-dollar valuations this week.
1 min read . 03:49 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Rebel Foods, which is also backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Sequoia Capital, delivers butter chicken and paneer cottage cheese-topped pizzas to millions of Indians daily

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rebel Foods Pvt has become at least the third Indian startup to achieve a billion-dollar valuation this week after securing $175 million in a funding round led by the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority.

Rebel Foods Pvt has become at least the third Indian startup to achieve a billion-dollar valuation this week after securing $175 million in a funding round led by the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority.

Existing investors Coatue Management and Evolvence Group joined the funding at a $1.4 billion valuation for the Mumbai-headquartered company, which operates cloud kitchens and calls itself the world’s largest internet restaurant company. The startup said on Thursday it’s exploring an IPO within the next two years.

Existing investors Coatue Management and Evolvence Group joined the funding at a $1.4 billion valuation for the Mumbai-headquartered company, which operates cloud kitchens and calls itself the world’s largest internet restaurant company. The startup said on Thursday it’s exploring an IPO within the next two years.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The startup will focus on growing its international presence, building its ordering and delivery technology and acquire more restaurant brands.

Rebel Foods, which is also backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Sequoia Capital, delivers butter chicken and paneer cottage cheese-topped pizzas to millions of Indians daily. It said it’s growing at 100% annually and moving toward profitability with an annual run rate of over $150 million. It operates more than 45 brands from Behrouz Biryani to Ovenstory Pizza and Faasos wraps across 10 countries including India, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.

Internet restaurants, which operate out of non-prime real estate and only deliver to customers, compete with traditional restaurants that need waiters, table seating and cashiers, all of which result in high overheads. The pandemic has given a boost to such startups with customers preferring to order in. Low costs and fast scale-up are allowing such chains to grow quickly. Rebel was founded in 2011 by former McKinsey & Co alumnus Jaydeep Barman and his friend Kallol Banerjee.  Last year, it struck a deal with American quick service chain Wendy’s to open 250 cloud kitchens. Meat-delivery startup Licious and crypto-exchange CoinSwitch Kuber also announced funding at billion-dollar valuations this week.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

US, China lead new covid-19 vaccine development

Premium

For India, finally a dengue vaccine in sight

Premium

How Chinese blackouts have rubbed off on Indian solar power

Premium

Five critical reasons to check your credit report regularly

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!